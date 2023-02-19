Poll campaign takes a violent turn, NTK man sustains head injury

By Express News Service

ERODE: Functionaries of the DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) were involved in a clash while campaigning for the Erode East bypoll in Rajaji Nagar in the district on Friday night.

Police said, “Scuffle broke out between the functionaries of DMK and NTK when they were campaigning in the same area. State coordinator of NTK’s trader’s wing Anbu Thannarasan suffered head injuries. He was admitted to Erode GH for treatment. After the intervention of the police, both parties dispersed from the spot.”

Meanwhile, over 50 people from Thiru Nagar Colony staged a protest by blocking the main road near a bus stop near their locality on Saturday morning demanding the arrest of NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman for allegedly insulting a certain community. The people alleged Seeman had insulted a community while campaigning on February 13. Karungalpalayam police held talks, following which the crowd dispersed.

