Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu got Rs 4,230 crore GST compensation for ’21 from Centre’

Finance minister PTR says state yet to receive 2021-22 and 2022-23 GST dues

Published: 19th February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has released Rs 4,230 crore Goods and Service Tax compensation to the state pending for the year 2020-21 following the fund audit reports, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. Speaking after attending the GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, he said compensation to the state for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 is still pending.

The minister also said the GST council has deferred the decision on appellate tribunals, which was based on the proposals made by group of ministers. Thiagarajan said 13 states opposed the proposals made by a group of ministers regarding the setting up of GST appellate tribunals across the country. The opposition pertains to the composition of the tribunals as the state wanted more powers. The debate on the issue lasted for more than three hours, said Thiagarajan.

“Some of the changes were incorporated. There is a remarkable difference in the proposals suggested which were revised after discussion. Still some details are to be worked out before getting assent of the states,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of these tribunals, the minister said, “These tribunals are expected to offer a platform for businesses to find a resolution for their disputes, including those related to tax refunds, without having to go to High Courts,” he stated.

The minister also said the GST Council which was initially proposed to be held in Madurai could not be taken up due to various commitments. He said the next Council meeting will be held in Madurai as the Finance Minister has given her assent to it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiagarajan GST Council meeting compensation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp