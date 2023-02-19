Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu must take steps over 10.5% quota’ says PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

The state should also take steps to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme in Dharmapuri.

Published: 19th February 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PMK delegation led by party president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss met CM MK Stalin at the secretariat and submitted a slew of demands.  

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Anbumani said the delegation urged the CM to take steps to implement the 10.5% reservation, which was implemented by the AIADMK-led government and was struck down by the Supreme Court last March.

“We urged the Tamil Nadu government to give reservation to the Vanniyar community within this academic year after collecting the data for implementing the quota.”

Already the state has issued a GO and instructed the Backward Classes Commission to collect data within three months to implement the reservation, he said.

The state government should expedite the data collection to implement 10.5% reservation, Ramadoss said.

The state should also take steps to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme in Dharmapuri.

