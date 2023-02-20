25-year-old man gored to death during jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 25-year-old spectator was gored to death during the Manjuvirattu in Ponamaravathy, Pudukkottai, on Sunday. Police said a case would be registered against the organisers for conducting the event without permission. Police said, “A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the IPC has been registered.”

Meanwhile, two jallikattu events took place in Alathur, and Alundur villages of Tiruchy. Thirteen spectators and six tamers were hurt in the first event, while, eight tamers, four spectators and 19 bull owners were injured in the second event.

