ADT-52 crop variety withstands rain impact, IVAR-KVK experts affirm after test

"The tillers grew strong and the grains were fine. The crops did not lodge much despite heavy rains," he said.

Published: 20th February 2023 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

An expert inspecting ADT-52 crop variety at a field in Nagapattinam | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Testing the ADT-52 paddy crop among 10 farmers in the district, experts of the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sikkal, Nagapattinam, found the crop to be resistant of rains. Dr V Kannan, an agronomist from the ICAR-KVK, said they did not notice crop lodging among the ADT-52 variety in the recent unseasonal rains.

"ADT-52 gives an average of around 760 grams of yield in an area of a square metre during harvest. The variety holds the potential to produce yield of over 7,000 kilos per hectare (2,830 kilos per acre), " Dr Kannan said. Positively receiving the crop variety, R Rajaraman, a farmer from Nathapallam village in Thalaignayiru block, said, "I tried it in an acre of land. It gave a better yield compared to other varieties.

We harvested about 40 bags (2,400 kilos) of ADT-52 variety paddy." A Shanmugasundharam, another farmer, said he extracted about 44 sacks (2,640 kilos) of ADT-52 variety from one acre of cultivation. "The tillers grew strong and the grains were fine. The crops did not lodge much despite heavy rains," he said.

In the recent unseasonal rains in the coastal delta, around 60,000 hectares of samba and thaladi crops were affected in Nagapattinam district. Crop lodging was reported from across the delta region, following which the demand for flood-resistant crop varieties shot up. The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute (TRRI) in Aduthurai launched the crop variety in 2018.

"Since the ADT-52 takes at least 150 days to grow, the farmers could make use of it during samba cultivation. It gives substantial yield, withstanding the impact of unseasonal rains," said J Akhandarao, the joint director of the agriculture department.

