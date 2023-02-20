Meat waste: The undeclared pollutant in Chennai city dump yards

Laasya Shekhar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every night, R Vetrivelu, a sanitary supervisor, ensures meat waste from four retail meat shops in Anna Nagar is collected separately, but to no avail. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has no system in place to process meat waste separately. It just dumps meat waste in landfills.

When TNIE spoke to employees and owners of nine meat shops, they all claimed that they segregate waste. But, does it help? Not really as it eventually ends up in the dump yard. “We dump food waste over the meat waste to reduce the stench,” said a worker at the Perungudi dump yard.

The union urban development ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board mandate that local bodies follow a separate process to handle meat wastes. This includes composting, bio-methanation, rendering, or incineration to process meat waste.

Researchers say untreated meat waste leads to more health and environmental issues than other biodegradable waste. The production of methane is higher in meat waste, said Dr John Abraham, professor and head of the Department of Livestock Production and Management (LPM), Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU). Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and is believed to trap up to 20 times more heat in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide.

John Abraham suspects this could be one of the reasons behind the landfill fires. “Meat waste has nutrients in abundance. Bacteria such as Coliform and Salmonella present in meat wastes multiply faster than vegetable waste and cause diarrhoea, pneumonia and severe respiratory illness,” he said.

Nalini Shekar, a co-founder of Hasiru Dala, a social impact organisation in Bengaluru, said leachate formed from meat waste in landfills pollutes groundwater. “The corporation should empanel vendors to collect meat waste separately and treat it rightfully through deep burrowing or composting or bio-methanation. Rich in calcium, meat waste can be converted to compost within 45 to 50 days,” she said.

Lack of data

The GCC does not maintain data about the meat waste generated. There are around 2,750 meat retail shops in the city, according to the veterinary officer of GCC, Dr J Kamal Hussain. On average, a small-scale meat shop produces around 15 kg of waste a day. During weekends, it goes up to 30-40 kg per day, said Vetrivelu. Roughly, 41.25 tonnes and 82.5 tonnes of meat waste produced during weekdays and weekends respectively are dumped in landfills. This statistic is collaborated by the solid waste department officials of GCC.

Wet waste constitutes 2,500 tonnes of the total 5,200 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day. While 1,200 tonnes of wet waste is treated through micro composting, bio-CNG, and other methods, the rest is dumped in landfills. So, around 41 tonnes of meat waste is dumped along with the 1,300 tonnes of unprocessed wet waste. A two-kg live chicken has about 600-700 gm of edible (such as heart and liver) and inedible waste (feathers and head). When there is no demand from pet owners, edible waste also makes its way to landfills.

No action plan

The corporation has not made headway in processing meat waste as the focus remains on vegetable and food waste. In an attempt to scientifically dispose of meat waste, Coimbatore Corporation partnered with two private companies to process the waste into pet food. GCC sources said these companies also sent proposals to replicate the model in Chennai. “We have kept these projects on hold as our current focus is to process 100% of the wet waste,” said a senior corporation official on conditions of anonymity.

Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “As of now, we are focusing on wet waste treatment units to produce bio-CNG. Meat waste is not apt for it. We do wish to encourage entities that can utilise meat waste for energy production. We are exploring all possibilities and will opt for more such private-partner partnerships.”

(This story was produced with the support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network)

Meat waste contributes to just 0.8% of the total waste generated in Chennai every day, but it is a major health and environmental hazard. A two-part series by TNIE focuses on how meat waste is disposed

CHENNAI: Every night, R Vetrivelu, a sanitary supervisor, ensures meat waste from four retail meat shops in Anna Nagar is collected separately, but to no avail. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has no system in place to process meat waste separately. It just dumps meat waste in landfills. When TNIE spoke to employees and owners of nine meat shops, they all claimed that they segregate waste. But, does it help? Not really as it eventually ends up in the dump yard. “We dump food waste over the meat waste to reduce the stench,” said a worker at the Perungudi dump yard. The union urban development ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board mandate that local bodies follow a separate process to handle meat wastes. This includes composting, bio-methanation, rendering, or incineration to process meat waste. Researchers say untreated meat waste leads to more health and environmental issues than other biodegradable waste. The production of methane is higher in meat waste, said Dr John Abraham, professor and head of the Department of Livestock Production and Management (LPM), Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU). Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and is believed to trap up to 20 times more heat in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide. John Abraham suspects this could be one of the reasons behind the landfill fires. “Meat waste has nutrients in abundance. Bacteria such as Coliform and Salmonella present in meat wastes multiply faster than vegetable waste and cause diarrhoea, pneumonia and severe respiratory illness,” he said. Nalini Shekar, a co-founder of Hasiru Dala, a social impact organisation in Bengaluru, said leachate formed from meat waste in landfills pollutes groundwater. “The corporation should empanel vendors to collect meat waste separately and treat it rightfully through deep burrowing or composting or bio-methanation. Rich in calcium, meat waste can be converted to compost within 45 to 50 days,” she said. Lack of data The GCC does not maintain data about the meat waste generated. There are around 2,750 meat retail shops in the city, according to the veterinary officer of GCC, Dr J Kamal Hussain. On average, a small-scale meat shop produces around 15 kg of waste a day. During weekends, it goes up to 30-40 kg per day, said Vetrivelu. Roughly, 41.25 tonnes and 82.5 tonnes of meat waste produced during weekdays and weekends respectively are dumped in landfills. This statistic is collaborated by the solid waste department officials of GCC. Wet waste constitutes 2,500 tonnes of the total 5,200 tonnes of waste generated in the city every day. While 1,200 tonnes of wet waste is treated through micro composting, bio-CNG, and other methods, the rest is dumped in landfills. So, around 41 tonnes of meat waste is dumped along with the 1,300 tonnes of unprocessed wet waste. A two-kg live chicken has about 600-700 gm of edible (such as heart and liver) and inedible waste (feathers and head). When there is no demand from pet owners, edible waste also makes its way to landfills. No action plan The corporation has not made headway in processing meat waste as the focus remains on vegetable and food waste. In an attempt to scientifically dispose of meat waste, Coimbatore Corporation partnered with two private companies to process the waste into pet food. GCC sources said these companies also sent proposals to replicate the model in Chennai. “We have kept these projects on hold as our current focus is to process 100% of the wet waste,” said a senior corporation official on conditions of anonymity. Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, “As of now, we are focusing on wet waste treatment units to produce bio-CNG. Meat waste is not apt for it. We do wish to encourage entities that can utilise meat waste for energy production. We are exploring all possibilities and will opt for more such private-partner partnerships.” (This story was produced with the support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network) Meat waste contributes to just 0.8% of the total waste generated in Chennai every day, but it is a major health and environmental hazard. A two-part series by TNIE focuses on how meat waste is disposed