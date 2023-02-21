Home States Tamil Nadu

'File action taken report in ashram case' says Madras HC

Madras High Court sought the Tamil Nadu police to file an Action Taken Report in connection with the Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case on Monday. 

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court sought the Tamil Nadu police to file an Action Taken Report in connection with the Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case on Monday. A division bench of Justices M Sundar and M Nirmal Kumar directed the police to file the report in a week and posted the matter to February 27, 2023.

Additional Public Prosecutor Muniyapparaj, representing the police, submitted that nine persons, including the founder of the home Jubin Baby and his wife Mary, have been arrested and lodged in judicial custody. He also told the bench that the investigation is being held under the supervision of top officials.

Following a habeas corpus petition filed in December 2022, the HC ordered the police to inspect the home, during which they discovered several irregularities in the home, which was running without a license, including sexual harassment of inmates. The probe into the incidents has been transferred to the CB-CID.

