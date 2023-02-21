Home States Tamil Nadu

People of Tamil Nadu failed to recognise our skills, Centre did: Tamilisai

She said this while replying to a question, addressing media persons after presiding over the staff day programme at PSG College of Arts and Science.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan taking part in the staff day event at PSG College in Coimbatore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the people of Tamil Nadu ‘failed to recognise’ the skills of BJP leaders and elect them, but the central government did and appointed them as governors.

She said this while replying to a question, addressing media persons after presiding over the staff day programme at PSG College of Arts and Science on why BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu are being appointed as governors. Three BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, all former presidents of the state unit, La Ganesan, CP Radhakrishnan and Dr Tamilisai are serving as governors of Nagaland, Jharkhand and Telangana respectively.

“We could have become ministers had the people of Tamil Nadu elected us as MPs. The prime minister and home secretary recognised our skills and the president appointed us as governors. This is not our fault. I request the people of TN to recognise our administrative skills.” Responding to a question why a large number of migrant workers are arriving in Tamil Nadu, she said, “We have to look at who is giving them job opportunities.”

