Social activists and RTI activists seek safety

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Raising concerns over death threats and fake charges filed against them, a group of activists staged a demonstration at the district collectorate on Monday. The activists filed a petition with the district collector to ensure their safety.

Various demands were raised in the petition, which included the arrest of the husband of Gopalapuram village panchayat president Sudha, who allegedly made death threats to social activist Gurusamy for seeking information regarding the income and expenditure of the village panchayat. They also demanded action against government officials, who did not protect the identity of Gurusamy, under the RTI Act, 6 (2). The petitioners further sought protection for his family.

Pointing out another incident, the petitioners said false cases were registered against Dinesh Kumar and Senthil Kumar from Moovarai vendran village, who sought information through RTI. They demanded the government officials to cancel the case.

In another demand, the petitioners asked the officials to provide complete information when information is sought through RTI within 30 days as per RTI ACT 7 (1).

The petition was jointly filed by Tamil Nadu Thagaval Aanaya Seeramaipu Kuzhu, Pathu Rubai Iyakkam, Baathikapatoar Kazhagam, Tamil Puligal Katchi, and Makkal Pathukapu Sangam.

