52 of 152 doctor posts vacant in Tenkasi: Official

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The health department has reduced the count of doctors at the Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ariyappapuram of Keezhapavur block and has stopped performing ultrasound scan and blood tests, said patients and pregnant women on Tuesday.



Speaking to TNIE, the patients said only one doctor and a few staff were available to handle hundreds of patients visiting the UPHC. "Three doctors were present two weeks ago to treat patients from nearby villages. They also performed ultrasound scans and blood tests, particularly for pregnant women. However, the women are diverted to nearby block-level PHC or Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital for an ultrasound scan. Children, who have fever, are sent to other government hospitals for blood tests," they added.



When contacted by TNIE, a health official said 52 out of 152 doctor posts in Tenkasi district are lying vacant. "Most of these doctors left their job to pursue their PG course. Few of them are on medical leave. However, we are ensuring that a sufficient number of doctors are available and all mandatory tests are done in block-level PHCs," said the official, adding that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board is in the process of filling the vacant posts of doctors and other staff.

TENKASI: The health department has reduced the count of doctors at the Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ariyappapuram of Keezhapavur block and has stopped performing ultrasound scan and blood tests, said patients and pregnant women on Tuesday. Speaking to TNIE, the patients said only one doctor and a few staff were available to handle hundreds of patients visiting the UPHC. "Three doctors were present two weeks ago to treat patients from nearby villages. They also performed ultrasound scans and blood tests, particularly for pregnant women. However, the women are diverted to nearby block-level PHC or Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital for an ultrasound scan. Children, who have fever, are sent to other government hospitals for blood tests," they added. When contacted by TNIE, a health official said 52 out of 152 doctor posts in Tenkasi district are lying vacant. "Most of these doctors left their job to pursue their PG course. Few of them are on medical leave. However, we are ensuring that a sufficient number of doctors are available and all mandatory tests are done in block-level PHCs," said the official, adding that the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board is in the process of filling the vacant posts of doctors and other staff.