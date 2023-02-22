Consumers in Tiruppur hit as Aavin milk delivery delayed by five hours

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Hundreds of families were affected as delivery of Aavin milk packets was delayed by more than five hours on Tuesday, allegedly because the supply from Coimbatore dairy did not arrive on time.

S Mohan, a consumer from the city, said, “I buy one litre of toned milk from the Aavin depot on Kangeyam Road, but on Tuesday, the agent did not open the booth. Like me, there were many people waiting in several parts of the city, including CDC Corner and Murugampalayam. The trucks arrived late by several hours.”

President of Tiruppur district consumer cooperative society P Loganathan said, “Aavin (Coimbatore) supplies milk to 125 agents in Tiruppur daily. The trucks should arrive by 11 pm so that milk can be distributed around the city. Of late, Aavin (Coimbatore) has been delivering milk at 1 am. It becomes very difficult for us to distribute it to consumers before 6 am.

It will take more than two hours to deliver to each depot and individual families. Today, the trucks (two) arrived from Coimbatore at 6 am. So, many agents refused to pick up the packets. Around 1,200 litres were left in the truck.” Several private milk agents too refused to take milk packets from the truck. Sources claim that around 4,000 litres of milk weren’t taken by agents.

Aavin (Tiruppur Division) general manager R Satish told TNIE, “There was a technical issue in Coimbatore plant because of which the trucks were delayed. I have conveyed our displeasure over the prolonged delay to Aavin (Coimbatore Division). We regret the inconvenience caused to customers.”

