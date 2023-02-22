Government Law College college, Coimbatore suspends two students; others protest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over 50 students of the Government Law College in Coimbatore staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the administration to withdraw the case registered against two students.

According to police, a man studying BA LLB and his wife pursuing LLM had approached the administration on September 13 last year seeking a transfer certificate for her. But the staff allegedly refused, following which both of them threatened the manager and the junior assistant of the administrative office.

The staff reported it to the principal, who formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. On January 4, the committee submitted the report, following which the college placed them under suspension on January 5. Principal KS Gopalakrishnan lodged a complaint in the Vadavalli police station against the couple and police booked them on January 25.

The couple filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the case. The students requested the administration to revoke the suspension, but after the administration didn’t do so, they started the protest.

Gopalakrishnan told TNIE, “We have recommended the government to take action on two staff for their alleged carelessness in the work. I assured them to revoke the suspension of the students within a week.” Students have decided to continue their protest until the management accepts their demands.

