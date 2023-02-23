Home States Tamil Nadu

Compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rain in a week's time: CM Stalin

He also pointed to the state government writing to the Union government for relaxation in moisture content norms for procurement. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR:  The compensation for crop loss from the unseasonal rain earlier this month will be credited to the bank accounts of affected farmers in a week’s time, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Wednesday.

Attending the wedding of a family member of district panchayat chairperson G Balasubramanian in Mannargudi on Wednesday, the CM pointed out the agriculture and food ministers’ inspection of rain damage in the delta region earlier this month at his behest. He also pointed to the state government writing to the Union government for relaxation in moisture content norms for procurement. 

After the completion of enumeration of affected areas, data entry work is being carried out, the CM said, and added that the compensation announced by the state government will be credited to the bank accounts of the respective farmers in a week’s time.

“I have been saying all these things as the opposition leader has been continuously saying that the government did not implement schemes that were announced during the [Assembly] election,” Stalin said. 
Only one or two promises could not be implemented, that too due to financial crunch. If the financial situation was strong we would have implemented even these few schemes, he added.

Further, Stalin faulted the previous AIADMK regime for emptying the coffers of the government and also making it a large debtor. 

