Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant transported illegally, Lalitha seized from owner

The State forest department seized an elephant, Lalitha, in Virudhunagar as the owner was allegedly ill-treating the animal without carrying a transit permit.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Makhna elephant at Senthil Nagar in Coimbatore on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

Image for representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State forest department seized an elephant, Lalitha, in Virudhunagar as the owner was allegedly ill-treating the animal without carrying a transit permit. The animal collapsed on January 1, 2023, when it was being transported for a temple function. Following the incident, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy ordered the district forest officer, who is also the convener of the district-level captive elephant welfare committee, to take the elephant into the department’s custody and provide proper treatment. 

The maintenance cost of the elephant would be collected as a fine from the owner. According to the owner’s confession, the elephant had collapsed earlier on December 9, 2022, in Rajapalayam, where the animal is usually kept.  Stating that the elephant will not be returned to its owner Sheik Mohamed, Reddy told TNIE that the district-level captive elephant welfare committee had inspected the elephant and found avulsion in the nails of its right leg after it first collapsed.

“The committee certified that the elephant was not fit for transport or take part in any procession or festival until the healing is complete. However, Mohamed ignored the warnings and tried to transport the elephant for a temple function. The elephant will be treated in the current location near the temple and once it recovers, it will be transported to a rescue centre,” he said.  

Reddy further said Sheik Mohamed transported the elephant to a temple in Virudhanagar without any transit permit. The owner did not even have a valid ownership certificate, he added.  A forest official pointed out that the state has around 11 private elephants, most of which are ill-treated. “It is a problem, which we have to deal with.

The latest amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act will only compound the problem,” he said, adding that legislation, similar to how elephants are banned from circuses, should be introduced to prevent people from using them during religious ceremonies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu forest dept elephant
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp