Elephant transported illegally, Lalitha seized from owner

CHENNAI: The State forest department seized an elephant, Lalitha, in Virudhunagar as the owner was allegedly ill-treating the animal without carrying a transit permit. The animal collapsed on January 1, 2023, when it was being transported for a temple function. Following the incident, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy ordered the district forest officer, who is also the convener of the district-level captive elephant welfare committee, to take the elephant into the department’s custody and provide proper treatment.

The maintenance cost of the elephant would be collected as a fine from the owner. According to the owner’s confession, the elephant had collapsed earlier on December 9, 2022, in Rajapalayam, where the animal is usually kept. Stating that the elephant will not be returned to its owner Sheik Mohamed, Reddy told TNIE that the district-level captive elephant welfare committee had inspected the elephant and found avulsion in the nails of its right leg after it first collapsed.

“The committee certified that the elephant was not fit for transport or take part in any procession or festival until the healing is complete. However, Mohamed ignored the warnings and tried to transport the elephant for a temple function. The elephant will be treated in the current location near the temple and once it recovers, it will be transported to a rescue centre,” he said.

Reddy further said Sheik Mohamed transported the elephant to a temple in Virudhanagar without any transit permit. The owner did not even have a valid ownership certificate, he added. A forest official pointed out that the state has around 11 private elephants, most of which are ill-treated. “It is a problem, which we have to deal with.

The latest amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act will only compound the problem,” he said, adding that legislation, similar to how elephants are banned from circuses, should be introduced to prevent people from using them during religious ceremonies.

