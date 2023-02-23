Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai teacher prepares NMMS question bank guide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A secondary grade teacher V Deepa in Coimbatore has designed an NMMS question bank guide to help government school students in preparing for the central government’s scholarship examination. It was released by the educational officers at Pollachi on Tuesday. Deepa who received a good teacher award and works as a Science teacher at panchayat union middle school in Yerripatti handles NMMS online classes for the last two years.

Deepa told TNIE, “The guide features 1017 questions along with answers. Besides, around 5000 questions and answers were prepared by online Kalvi radio, owned by the government school teachers, featured in this book with the QR code format. Apart from this, students can read the 562 science hints through a QR code. This guide would help class 8 students mainly in preparing for the NMMS exam. Besides, students can use this guide for the exam of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan which belongs to central government conduct and Thulir Talent Test which belongs to Tamil Nadu Science Forum.”  

When asked about the reason for preparing the guide, she said, “We found out that most students could not join online classes due to lack of mobile phones and internet. So, I decided to prepare the guide. I would like to give this guide to government school students free of cost. But I don’t know if I can do this without financial support.”

She has printed 100 guides at the cost of Rs 20,000 of which Rs 10,000 was her good teacher reward. “Around 90 books were given to the government schools in seven blocks at Pollachi. If anybody offers sponsorship to print at least 1000 guides, we can give this guide free of cost and I will not sell this guide to students with the intention of a second income. I desire that the school education department will come forward to print this book,” she said.

District Educational Officer for secondary at Pollachi, G Ramesh, who released the book, told TNIE, “She has taken a good effort to prepare the guide and it will help students to succeed in the examination.” 

