Police to fire tear gas from drones to control riots

According to sources, the drone-mounted tear gas launcher, labelled as Riot Controller, is the first in the State.

The pilot project was launched at the PRS campus on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police is trying out a drone-based tear gas launcher to control crowds in a  law and order situation. The pilot project was launched at the PRS campus on Wednesday. According to sources, the drone-mounted tear gas launcher, labelled as Riot Controller, is the first in the State. It has been developed by the police in collaboration with the Robotics and Automation Engineering (RAE) department of PSG College of Technology.

“The drone-based tear gas launcher has been developed in such a way that it can drop multiple tear gas shells simultaneously in one location accurately,” said a senior police officer. The college team headed by HoD V Vinodhkumar, which developed the drone, operated it.

It dropped two rounds of tear gas shells on the ground and people assembled in a spot in the ground felt irritation in their eyes, said sources. “The drone weighs 30kg and can carry four shells at a time, each weighing 400 grams. It has a range of 14km of radius and rises up to  50 metres.

Also, it has a daylight camera using which the operator can monitor a crowd in a remote monitor,” said A  Sekar, Assistant Commissioner of Armed Reserve, Coimbatore city.  A public address system can also be fitted to it if needed, Sekar added.

The day also coincided with the completion of training for newly recruited home guards. City police Commissioner V Balakrishnan was present on the occasion. A total of 33 personnel, including seven women guards, completed their 45 days of home guard training.

