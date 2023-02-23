Remark against Marx: Minister asks Ravi to behave like Guv
Meanwhile, Left parties, including CPM and the CPI have strongly criticised Ravi and called for a black-flag protest in front of Raj Bhavan on February 28.
Published: 23rd February 2023 07:20 AM | Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:20 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: In a fresh bout of confrontation with Governor RN Ravi, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday strongly criticised the latter’s remarks about Karl Marx’s political theory, saying Ravi should immediately stop acting like a politician and discharge his duties assigned for the gubernatorial post given to him.
In a hard-hitting statement, the minister said, “The activities of Governor Ravi are insulting the Constitution. He should stop expressing views like a politician to get publicity and to fulfil the wishes of those who recommended him for his present position. Ravi should concentrate on his work as a Governor as he is getting his salary from the public money.”
The minister also charged the Governor has been acting in a manner contrary to the secular principles laid down in the Constitution and has been functioning like a propaganda secretary of a political party.
Meanwhile, Left parties, including CPM and the CPI have strongly criticised Ravi and called for a black-flag protest in front of Raj Bhavan on February 28.