Remark against Marx: Minister asks Ravi to behave like Guv

Meanwhile, Left parties, including CPM and the CPI have strongly criticised Ravi and called for a black-flag protest in front of Raj Bhavan on February 28.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a fresh bout of confrontation with Governor RN Ravi, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday strongly criticised the latter’s remarks about Karl Marx’s political theory, saying Ravi should immediately stop acting like a politician and discharge his duties assigned for the gubernatorial post given to him. 

In a hard-hitting statement, the minister said, “The activities of Governor Ravi are insulting the Constitution. He should stop expressing views like a politician to get publicity and to fulfil the wishes of those who recommended him for his present position. Ravi should concentrate on his work as a Governor as he is getting his salary from the public money.” 

The minister also charged the Governor has been acting in a manner contrary to the secular principles laid down in the Constitution and has been functioning like a propaganda secretary of a political party.  
