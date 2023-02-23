Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco told to pay 5.7 per cent interest on security deposit

“The interest on the Meter Caution Deposit should be 5.7% as per the Commission’s Order on Non-Tariff Related Miscellaneous Charges. 

Published: 23rd February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tangedco

File photo of a Tangedco power station in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission ordered Tangedco on Wednesday to pay 5.7% interest per year on the security deposit collected from the consumers for the fiscal year 2022-23.

In its order, the regulatory commission stated as per Regulation 5(i) of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code, the rate of interest on security deposit should be determined on the basis of the commission’s direction.

“The interest on the Meter Caution Deposit should be 5.7% as per the Commission’s Order on Non-Tariff Related Miscellaneous Charges. The credit, including interest, available in the accounts of the consumers as of March 31, 2023, must be intimated to the consumers by June 30, 2023, and they must submit a detailed report to the regulatory commission on or before July 31, without fail,” the order added.

According to an official source, the power utility has more than 3 crore customers across the state. A consumer has to pay Rs 300 as security deposit for single phase and Rs 900 for three phase to get connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp