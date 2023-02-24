Home States Tamil Nadu

290 kids saved from child labour in 2021

The data also showed that 172 cases, including those filed in previous years, resulted in convictions in 2021.

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released two books on the state government initiatives to eradicate child labour and bonded labour. As per the book on child labour, a total of 290 children were rescued from child labour in 2021.

The data also showed that 172 cases, including those filed in previous years, resulted in convictions in 2021. This was higher compared to the previous years when 53, 27 and 66 cases resulted in convictions in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.  The prosecution was launched in 168 cases in 2022.

The number of child workers had reduced to 1.51 lakh in the 2011 census as against 4.19 lakh in the 2001 census. It also stated that 1,091 children were to drop out of school due to family situations in 2021. The book also highlighted various central and state schemes being implemented for the eradication of child labour including the National Child Labour Programme.

As far as bonded labour is concerned, the data in the book stated that 1,444 people were rescued between 2017-18 and December 22 of 2022-23. A total of `3,03,73,000 has been disbursed to the victims.

