Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre relaxes paddy procurement norms for Tamil Nadu but farmers unhappy over 'no compensation' clause

Farmers also flagged the union government announcement that the procured rice should be consumed within the state and that no stocks should be handed over to the Food Corporation of India.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

A central team inspecting the paddy procured in a direct purchase centre near Nagapattinam | File photo/Express

A central team inspecting the paddy procured in a direct purchase centre near Nagapattinam | File photo/Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Heeding to the state government's request, the Union government on Thursday announced a relaxation in moisture content, maturity requirement and damage limit norms for paddy procurement at DPCs.

Farmers, however, expressed disappointment over the Centre informing the state government that no compensation would be awarded for losses incurred after procurement and that the responsibility to bear it lay fully with the state.

Farmers also flagged the union government announcement that the procured rice should be consumed within the state and that no stocks should be handed over to the Food Corporation of India. As per the announcement by the department of food and public distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs,

Food and Public Distribution, moisture content norm for paddy procurement has been relaxed to 20% from 17%, maturity requirement (immature, shrunken and shrivelled) has been relaxed to 5% from 3% and the damage limit (damaged, discoloured, sprouted and weeviled) has been relaxed to 7% from 5%. P R Pandiyan, the general secretary of the Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam, said,

"The announcement took a little longer than expected; many of the farmers have had already sold a significant quantity of paddy to private entities. A seasonal procurement policy should be determined for the state since it has been affected by unseasonal rains over the years." 'Cauvery' V Dhanabalan, the leader of the Kaviri Vivasaayigal Paathukaapu Sangam, said,

"The state is dependent on the union government in terms of production, processing and the consumption of rice. Produce have been exchanged during instances of surplus or dearth in productivity. The union government should come forward and release crop relief." M Prakash, another farmer-representative, said, "Compensating for the losses without the support of the union government would cost a lot for the state government, leading to even fund crunch to assist farmers."

When contacted, Dr J Radhakrishnan, the principal secretary for the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department, said, "Value cuts on the MSP of paddy in relation to the percentage of relaxation occurred before too. Despite calamities, TNCSC has been procuring substantial quantity of paddy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy procurement Tamil Nadu farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp