Home States Tamil Nadu

Counting to be carried out on 16 tables in Erode East 

Speaking to the media, the collector said, “A total of five EVMs will be used at each polling booth. After the polling, EVMs would be taken to the college.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Erode District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni and General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav inspected the arrangements in the counting centre at Government College of Engineering in Chithode on Thursday, as part of preparatory measures ahead of the bypolls.

All EVMs and other machines from 238 polling stations will be taken to the college, after the polling concludes on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Krishnanunni along with other officials, including Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner T Sivakumar, reviewed the arrangements and held discussions with officials of the police, revenue department and local bodies. 

Speaking to the media, the collector said, “A total of five EVMs will be used at each polling booth. After the polling, EVMs would be taken to the college. The counting will be carried out on 16 tables which will be placed in two halls.” A total of 77 candidates are contesting in the by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode East bypolls Government College of Engineering
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp