Counting to be carried out on 16 tables in Erode East 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Erode District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni and General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav inspected the arrangements in the counting centre at Government College of Engineering in Chithode on Thursday, as part of preparatory measures ahead of the bypolls.

All EVMs and other machines from 238 polling stations will be taken to the college, after the polling concludes on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Krishnanunni along with other officials, including Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner T Sivakumar, reviewed the arrangements and held discussions with officials of the police, revenue department and local bodies.

Speaking to the media, the collector said, “A total of five EVMs will be used at each polling booth. After the polling, EVMs would be taken to the college. The counting will be carried out on 16 tables which will be placed in two halls.” A total of 77 candidates are contesting in the by-election.

COIMBATORE: Erode District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni and General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav inspected the arrangements in the counting centre at Government College of Engineering in Chithode on Thursday, as part of preparatory measures ahead of the bypolls. All EVMs and other machines from 238 polling stations will be taken to the college, after the polling concludes on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Krishnanunni along with other officials, including Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner T Sivakumar, reviewed the arrangements and held discussions with officials of the police, revenue department and local bodies. Speaking to the media, the collector said, “A total of five EVMs will be used at each polling booth. After the polling, EVMs would be taken to the college. The counting will be carried out on 16 tables which will be placed in two halls.” A total of 77 candidates are contesting in the by-election.