'Take action against caste Hindus who urinated on SC man in Ramnad'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The executive director of Evidence, A Kathir, on Thursday, demanded immediate arrest of caste Hindu persons who allegedly urinated on the face of an SC man and partially undressed him during a quarrel in Ramanathapuram on February 19.



According to Kathir, a caste Hindu minor boy, and an SC minor boy had a quarrel, following which the caste Hindu boy brought a few other boys and assaulted the latter in the wee hours of February 19 in Sirugai village. "The SC boy reported this issue to his uncle Jeeva of Nattenthal.

Hence, Jeeva went to the house of the caste Hindu minor boy in Seerthangi village and condemned the family members for the act of the boy who brought in other boys to fight the SC minor boy. Following this, a neighbour of the caste Hindu boy belonging to the same caste, Sethur Murugesan, fought with Jeeva and warned him stating that he is in no way equal to them. Jeeva left the spot stating that he will lodge a complaint," Kathir said.



He further stated that Jeeva was assaulted by the accused persons when he parked his vehicle in Puliyal village for drinking water. Jeeva was undressed and urinated on his face by the gang, added Kathir stating that later Jeeva was admitted to Government Hospital in Devakottai. The police have informed Evidence that they will register a case.



Kathir demanded the police book a case against the accused persons under the SC/ST Act, and that no bail should be granted for the accused until the chargesheet is filed. He also demanded a compensation of `5 lakh to be given to the victim and also sought police protection for the Jeeva and SC people in the locality.

