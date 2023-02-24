Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu youth dies within month of starting job in Kuwait, family alleges torture

The family claimed the man, hired to work as a driver, was forced to herd cattle and was tortured by his employer. 

Published: 24th February 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 21-year-old man from a village in Mayiladuthurai, who had gone to work in Kuwait, died within a month of starting work, his family has alleged, demanding an inquiry into his death and repatriation of his body. The family claimed the man, hired to work as a driver, was forced to herd cattle and was tortured by his employer. 

S Sarbudeen, from Thirukalacheri village, went to Kuwait on January 3, said his father S Sulthan Mohideen, a 50-year-old labourer. Three days later, the family said they’d received a very disturbing phone call from him. “My son said his employer was using him to herd cattle in the desert, assaulting him and torturing him. They took the phone from him while he was speaking to us and we never heard from him again, despite trying multiple times. Then on Wednesday, they told us he’d died on January 29,” said Mohideen. 

Sarbudeen was trained as an AC mechanic and also was hired to drive vehicles. Aside from his parents, he has two elder sisters. According to his family, he received a visa to work as a driver in Kuwait and got the job through an agent in Tharangambadi. After the January 6 phone call, Mohideen said they asked a relative to visit Sarbudeen’s workplace to check on him but the relative was assaulted and threatened with dire consequences if he returned. The family approached the agent but said the agent was unhelpful. 

Mayiladuthurai man death: Kin demands autopsy, probe

On Thursday, the family along with cadres from MMK and TMMK visited the Mayiladuthurai district collectorate and submitted a petition seeking repatriation of Sarbudeen’s body, an autopsy and detailed investigation.

O Shelk Alauddin, MMK’s Mayiladuthurai district president said, “We request the state government to communicate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring his body soon. The governments and MEA should raise awareness among people so they avoid becoming entrapped abroad in slavery and bondage by the promise of skilled jobs.”

Collector AP Mahabharathi said the district administration had raised the issue with the state. “We will investigate the problem further and try to raise awareness on being careful while seeking job opportunities abroad,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu youth death Kuwait torture
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp