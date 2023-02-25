Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco to buy 6 per cent of coal needed till September from Indonesia

Published: 25th February 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a move to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is set to import 6% of the total coal required until September this year from Indonesia. In the first phase, the corporation will receive 9 million metric tonnes of coal from the south-east asian country in March.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE the power utility obtained coal from Odisha’s Talchar and Telangana’s Singareni mines through ships and wagons respectively. During the summer, the need for coal will be on the rise across the country. Since it will be impossible to meet the needs, the coal ministry had instructed the state governments to import 6% of their total coal requirement from other countries.

Another official said approximately 64 metric tonnes of coal are consumed each day by the power utility in five thermal stations with an installed capacity of 4,320 MW. It generates 74 million units of power a day against a target of 80 million units. 

The utility currently has sufficient stock for the next 9 days. The official also pointed out at present the utility is able to generate 60 to 70% of its power at its coal-based thermal stations. A 100% load factor is unattainable due to various reasons, including technical error, maintenance, some units’ age factor, and so on. During summer, it would be possible to increase power generation by 5 to 10% over the current level. So, despite having more coal stock, the usage will be limited. 

“However, after starting power generation in North Chennai Stage III which has a capacity of 800 MW, the coal need will increase. That is why we intend to take another mine in Odisha and compete in a tender. The utility is waiting for a result,” he said.

Apart from that, Tangedco has been requesting the union government in vain to increase the number of rakes from 18 to 22 for coal purposes. On April 29 last year, the power demand touched 17,563 MW. This year, the utility predicts that it will reach 18,000 MW in the summer.

TAGS
Tangedco Power supply
