Dharmapuri farmers want more inoculation camps for lumpy skin disease

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri urged the animal husbandry department to improve the inoculation efforts for the lumpy skin disease, which has affected the cattle trade and dairy industry in the district. Farmers stated that while the morbidity of the virus has reduced in the district, the infection remains.

Recently, the department announced that an inoculation drive will be held in rural areas across the district to provide vaccines to cattle for ‘Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). To ensure that 100% of the vaccines are provided to 3,84,871 cattle, the department has received over 3,46,000 vaccines. While farmers welcome the FMD inoculation drive, they stated that the lumpy skin disease also poses a major problem to farmers and urged the department to vaccinate cattle for it as well.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, Secretary of Dharmapuri Agriculturist Labourers Association, said, “Cattle trade is one of the key businesses in Dharmapuri. Over the past few months, lumpy skin disease has been causing inconvenience to farmers.

Following our requests, many special camps were conducted and vaccines were provided. But the disease is still spreading and many cattle have not been vaccinated. So, along with the FMD camp, the department must also provide vaccines for lumpy skin disease,” he said.

Another farmer, K Ganeshan from Palacode, said, “Dharmapuri district has many endemic diseases like FMD, Anthrax and recently lumpy skin disease. Though the mortality of the diseases is low, it affects the economy and cattle suffer due to this.”

“Veterinary doctors are not able to use the vaccines effectively. If the vial is opened, it must be used on 100 cattle on the same day. So, efforts must be taken by the administration and the department to spread awareness on the vaccines and organize a special vaccine drive,” Ganesh added.

Officials from the animal husbandry department told TNIE, “The department had conducted over 200 camps across the district for the virus and it has been brought under control. We have provided vaccines to over 1.60 lakh cattle and we have vaccines available. The vaccine for lumpy skin disease is new to the district, but we have effectively managed the situation. So, there is no cause for concern. However, FMD is a problem and we must ensure that all the cattle in the district are inoculated.”

