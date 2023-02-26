Ramanathapuram Mundu chilli to be conferred GI tag

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a major relief for farmers, the Ramanathapuram mundu chilli will soon be conferred the GI tag after years of waiting. Following the end of the mandatory notice period for the GI tagging, the farmers expressed joy and said the tag would enhance the export potential of mundu chilli. The Vellore spiny brinjal, which was listed in the GI Journal in October 2022 along with the mundu chilli, is also likely to be conferred the tag.

The district's very own 'mundu chilli' or locally known as the Ramanathapuram mundu, is widely cultivated in the district across some 14,000 hectares. Known for its spiciness, the mundu chilli has a pungency (capsaicin content) rate of 17,500 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), making it one of the spiciest chillies. It has a decent demand in the local as well as other state markets. As mentioned in the GI tag application for the chilli, the mundu chilli has been cultivated in Ramanathapuram for more than 200 years. In opening new opportunities in chilli export, farmers have been applying to authorities for obtaining the GI tag for the mundu chilli since November 2020.

While speaking, Nagaraja, deputy director of the horticulture department stated that based on the application filed for requesting a GI tag for the Ramanathapuram mundu chilli, an advertisement of application in GI Journal was made in October 2022 following an examination and acceptance process. "As the four-month notice period has come to an end last week without any objections to providing GI tag for the mundu chilli, the chilli will soon be conferred the GI tag, the certification for which will soon be distributed," he said.

Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader from Ramanathapuram said that the farmers' long-awaited dream of getting the GI tag for the mundu chilli has finally come true. "We are happy about the announcement. Once the chilli gets the GI tag, it will be recognised in both the local and international markets, which will subsequently boost export opportunities for farmers. An MSP will be fixed for the chilli, which will allow farmers to make a decent profit. At present, the farmers have many challenges in getting a profit out of their cultivation despite having a bumper yield," he said adding that the state government should take action towards constructing an exclusive cold storage facility in the district for the safe preservation of the chilli till they're sold.

Ramanujam, a mundu chilli farmer from Mudukulathur block said despite cultivating the mundu chilli in about 8 acres and spending nearly Rs 40,000 per acre for the cultivation, he and his farmer companions do not get a profitable price for chilli. "We hardly get Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,800 per quintal in the open market. We hope the situation changes after the chilli gets GI tag," he added.

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a major relief for farmers, the Ramanathapuram mundu chilli will soon be conferred the GI tag after years of waiting. Following the end of the mandatory notice period for the GI tagging, the farmers expressed joy and said the tag would enhance the export potential of mundu chilli. The Vellore spiny brinjal, which was listed in the GI Journal in October 2022 along with the mundu chilli, is also likely to be conferred the tag. The district's very own 'mundu chilli' or locally known as the Ramanathapuram mundu, is widely cultivated in the district across some 14,000 hectares. Known for its spiciness, the mundu chilli has a pungency (capsaicin content) rate of 17,500 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), making it one of the spiciest chillies. It has a decent demand in the local as well as other state markets. As mentioned in the GI tag application for the chilli, the mundu chilli has been cultivated in Ramanathapuram for more than 200 years. In opening new opportunities in chilli export, farmers have been applying to authorities for obtaining the GI tag for the mundu chilli since November 2020. While speaking, Nagaraja, deputy director of the horticulture department stated that based on the application filed for requesting a GI tag for the Ramanathapuram mundu chilli, an advertisement of application in GI Journal was made in October 2022 following an examination and acceptance process. "As the four-month notice period has come to an end last week without any objections to providing GI tag for the mundu chilli, the chilli will soon be conferred the GI tag, the certification for which will soon be distributed," he said. Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader from Ramanathapuram said that the farmers' long-awaited dream of getting the GI tag for the mundu chilli has finally come true. "We are happy about the announcement. Once the chilli gets the GI tag, it will be recognised in both the local and international markets, which will subsequently boost export opportunities for farmers. An MSP will be fixed for the chilli, which will allow farmers to make a decent profit. At present, the farmers have many challenges in getting a profit out of their cultivation despite having a bumper yield," he said adding that the state government should take action towards constructing an exclusive cold storage facility in the district for the safe preservation of the chilli till they're sold. Ramanujam, a mundu chilli farmer from Mudukulathur block said despite cultivating the mundu chilli in about 8 acres and spending nearly Rs 40,000 per acre for the cultivation, he and his farmer companions do not get a profitable price for chilli. "We hardly get Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,800 per quintal in the open market. We hope the situation changes after the chilli gets GI tag," he added.