TN CM’s 70th birthday fete: Actor Kamal Hassan to inaugurate photo exhibition on Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is gearing up to host a grand celebration for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday on March 1. The party is making elaborate arrangements, including a photo exhibition showcasing Stalin’s life history, which will be inaugurated by Kamal Haasan, and a public meeting. The exhibition will be inaugurated at the Raja Annamalai Mandram in Chennai on Tuesday (February 28).

Ministers, district secretaries and office-bearers of various party wings are holding meetings to finalise celebratory events. The birthday celebrations will extend to Puducherry and Kerala, where party workers are expected to participate.

A public meeting at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam will be held on March 1 with senior political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

DMK plans to announce a schedule of welfare programmes to be held throughout March to commemorate the occasion. The celebrations will also include welfare assistance to people in various regions, which has been announced by district heads.

