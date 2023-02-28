DMK likely to win Erode East bypoll: Nainar

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The DMK is likely to win the Erode East by-election as the opposition parties have not won any bypoll in the state after 1989, said BJP legislature party leader and the party’s state vice president Nainar Nagendran on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting developmental works in his Tirunelveli Assembly constituency, he claimed, “The police did not allow the AIADMK to distribute money to voters in Erode East. At the same time, the DMK paid 20 times more money to the voters than they did in Thirumangalam constituency.”

Nagendran alleged that DMK functionaries had gathered voters in the constituency in marriage halls and showed them movies starring minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. “Back in 1989 when DMK was in power, bypolls were held for Madurai East and Marungapuri constituencies.

Some of the present ministers were in AIADMK at that time and had campaigned for AIADMK. Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa did not campaign, but still, AIADMK managed to win both seats. However, after that, only the ruling parties have won in by-elections in TN,” he added.

