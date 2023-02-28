Madurai farmers request WRD to release water till March 15 to prevent crop loss

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With the Samba season soon coming to an end after seeing successful yields, farmers in the Vadipatti block are, however, yet to start cultivating their crops due to irrigation woes. In order to save their crops from wilting, they have requested the Public Works Department (PWD) to release Vaigai water till March 15.



While the timely arrival of the Vaigai river and sporadic monsoon have helped Madurai farmers to successfully complete the Samba paddy cultivation, the situation was not positive for some farmers from Vadipatti and Melur blocks due to irrigation woes. Over 45,000 hectares were used for paddy cultivation across the district.



During the recent agriculture grievances meeting, farmers from Melur and Vadipatti blocks urged the Water Resources Department of PWD to release water for their paddy cultivation. However, the Executive Engineer of WRD, Anbuselvan stated that the present water level at Vaigai dam is at 1,756 mcft, and that it has been reserved for drinking water supply. Thus, it is impossible to be provided for irrigation purposes.



While speaking, E Jayaratchagan, a farmer and president of the Farmer Producer Organisations Association, Madurai, said most of their paddy saplings were damaged earlier due to excessive rainfall. "We had to plant new saplings which caused the delay in the harvesting process. Our crops are nearing their flowering stages. Over 250 acres of paddy, between Vadipatti to Kallandhiri, are in the same stage, which requires water for another 20 days before reaching its final stage. If water is not provided, we may face yield loss this season. We request the PWD to release water till March 15 to help the farmers complete the season," he said.



Farmers from Vadipatti added that they have decided to submit a petition to the PWD officials on Tuesday seeking actions to release the water required for the season.



When contacted, Vivekandhan, Joint Director of Agriculture noted that the crops are fine at present and that they may require water one more time until it reaches their harvest stage. "The farmers have requested the PWD to release the water during the grievances meeting. Officials from the agricultural department have been deputed to monitor the crops frequently. Apart from this, the works for the second crops have started to pick up pace in Madurai. Similar to previous years, more than 2,000 hectares of farmlands are likely to be used for summer cultivation in the district this year," he said.

