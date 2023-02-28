‘Women shouldn’t be afraid to report crimes against them’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar said that being appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is a big responsibility and she hopes to be of help to women.

She said that many women are afraid to speak out about the crimes committed against them and urged them to convey their grievances to the NCW. She said that the commission would keep their identity secret and would help solve their problems.

Khushbu will hold the office as a member of the NCW for three years from Tuesday when she assumes charge. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for the appointment in a tweet. “I shall strive hard to protect, preserve & nourish Nari Shakthi which is growing leaps & bounds under your leadership,” she further said in her tweet.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and others leaders of the party congratulated her. Annamalai said that Khusbu’s appointment is a recognition of her “relentless pursuit and fight” for women’s rights.

Khushbu began her political career with the DMK in 2010 in the presence of the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. But in 2014, she joined Congress and became the party’s national spokesperson. In 2020, she joined the BJP and contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Thousand Lights constituency and was defeated by DMK’s N Ezhilan.

