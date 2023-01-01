Home States Tamil Nadu

Four die as cracker fire sparks explosion

Four people died and eight others were injured after fireworks stored by a shopkeeper in his house for New Year sale exploded around 3am on Saturday at Mohanur in Namkkal district.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Four people died and eight others were injured after fireworks stored by a shopkeeper in his house for New Year sale exploded around 3am on Saturday at Mohanur in Namkkal district. Police sources said the fire triggered the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in the house, causing extensive damage in the neighbourhood. A forensic probe is on to find the source of the fire.

Thillai Kumar (35), a resident of Mettu Theru and a licensed firecracker vendor, his wife T Priya (30), mother K Selvi (55), and K Periyakka (70), a neighbour, died in the explosion. Kumar’s nine-year-old daughter luckily escaped with burn injuries after onlookers rescued her from the blaze.

Of the 16 houses damaged in the explosion, four were completely destroyed and the rest suffered partial damage, sources said. While four of the injured are being treated at the intensive care units of Mohanur and Namakkal government hospitals, others were discharged after treatment, sources said. Namakkal fire station officer D Sivakumar said the incident occurred at 3am when everyone was asleep.

‘Cracker blaze may have triggered blast’

“Fire and rescue services teams from Namakkal, Mohanur and Karur doused the blaze after three hours of struggle. We think the cracker blaze may have triggered the LPG cylinder explosion. A forensic team is investigating the cause of the accident,”

Sivakumar said. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who expressed his condolences, has ordered a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to be paid to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured from CM’s public relief fund.

Forest minister M Mathivendhan, Namakkal MP KRN Rajeshkumar, and Namakkal MLA P Ramalingam visited the Namakkal GH and consoled the injured. Temporary camps have been set up to house the affected residents, the minister said. Revenue department will assess the damage and send a report to the government, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp