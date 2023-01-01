Home States Tamil Nadu

New Pamban bridge to be ready by March-end

This will be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. The substructure of the bridge is being built for the double line and the navigational span will also have provision for the double line.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pamban bridge, Rameswaram

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Southern Railway is actively engaged with executing agency RVNL for the construction of the new Pamban bridge by the end of March 2023, Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan said in a release on Saturday. The new bridge will have 99 spans of 18.3-metre length and one navigational span of 72.5-metre length. It will be 3 metres higher than the existing bridge with navigational air clearance of 22 metres above sea level.

"This will be India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge. The substructure of the bridge is being built for the double line and the navigational span will also have provision for the double line. The entire bridge, including the navigational span, has been designed keeping in mind the railway's electrification plan. In comparison to existing manual operation and control, the new bridge will have electro-mechanical controlled systems which will be interlocked with train control systems," the release added.

As much as 84% of the work has been completed. The old Pamban bridge was 108 years old and had got heavily corroded. As part of the construction works, Rameswaram Express trains (Main Line, Cart Line route trains) departing from Chennai, and Chennai Egmore Express trains (Main Line, Cart Line) departing from Rameswaram between January 1 and January 10 have been suspended. Route trains between Rameswaram and Mandapam will be partially cancelled. Tiruchy-Rameswaram-Tiruchy, and all Madurai-Rameswaram Madurai Express trains will be partially cancelled between Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram in both directions till January 10. Likewise, the weekly express trains from Ayodhya, Bhubaneswar, Hubli, Secunderabad and Coimbatore to Rameswaram will also be partially cancelled between Rameswaram - Ramanathapuram railway stations. However, weekly express trains from Rameswaram to Ayodhya, Bhubaneswar, Hubli, Secunderabad, and Coimbatore will be operated from Mandapam. Other weekly and thrice-weekly service trains between Mandapam and Rameswaram have also been partially cancelled. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Pamban bridge
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp