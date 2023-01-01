Stalin’s breakfast scheme to cover all govt primary schools by next session

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the results of the trial phase of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, including an improvement in student attendance, the department of school education is planning to extend the scheme to all government primary schools in the state from the next academic year, said officials.

The scheme which was launched on September 15 currently covers a total of 1,445 schools across 16 corporations, 23 municipalities, 11 blocks and six hill blocks in the State, benefiting around 1.14 lakh students of Classes 1-5.

K Elambahavath, the project nodal officer overseeing the implementation of the scheme, said at least 85% students in a school benefit from the supply of free breakfast and remarked that it has also reduced absenteeism.

Echoing his views, N Jothilakshmi, headmistress of the Pagalavadi panchayat union primary school in Thuraiyur block said, “The 100-day trial has shown a lot of improvements in students’ overall performance. It would, however, be better if a variety of food items are served.”

Thangamani, the parent of a student at the panchayat union school, pointed out that they head to their farm for work before 6 am, leaving their son with few options but to consume the leftovers from the previous day before heading for classes. The breakfast scheme allows us to work peacefully in the fields as we don’t have to worry about readying food for our children in the morning, she said.



TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the results of the trial phase of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, including an improvement in student attendance, the department of school education is planning to extend the scheme to all government primary schools in the state from the next academic year, said officials. The scheme which was launched on September 15 currently covers a total of 1,445 schools across 16 corporations, 23 municipalities, 11 blocks and six hill blocks in the State, benefiting around 1.14 lakh students of Classes 1-5. K Elambahavath, the project nodal officer overseeing the implementation of the scheme, said at least 85% students in a school benefit from the supply of free breakfast and remarked that it has also reduced absenteeism. Echoing his views, N Jothilakshmi, headmistress of the Pagalavadi panchayat union primary school in Thuraiyur block said, “The 100-day trial has shown a lot of improvements in students’ overall performance. It would, however, be better if a variety of food items are served.” Thangamani, the parent of a student at the panchayat union school, pointed out that they head to their farm for work before 6 am, leaving their son with few options but to consume the leftovers from the previous day before heading for classes. The breakfast scheme allows us to work peacefully in the fields as we don’t have to worry about readying food for our children in the morning, she said.