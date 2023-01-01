Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt brought in investment of Rs 36k crore in 2022: PTR

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state's financial situation had improved significantly in 2022, and it is expected to improve further in the new year.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:56 AM

Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the state’s financial situation had improved significantly in 2022, and it is expected to improve further in the new year.

When asked about the monthly-disbursal of Rs 1,000 for women family heads, the finance minister said data collection works are almost done and 80% works have been completed.

After distributing welfare scheme assistance here, the minister said investments to the tune of Rs  43,000 crore is expected this year in the state, and the production is likely to increase by a big margin.

He further said he has set a strategy under Vision 2023 to improve the financial situation of the state. “Before the Covid-19, the annual investment of Tamil Nadu did not exceed Rs 30,000 crore. However, last year the investment was above Rs 36,000 crore,” he said. 

During an inter-departmental meeting at the secretariat, the minister asked the officials to increase their efficiency in executing various schemes. 

Comments

