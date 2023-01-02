All India junior Kabbadi federation cup starts in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association organised the sixth All India Junior Federation Cup Kabaddi matches at the American College Indoor Stadium on Sunday. Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the three-day-long event on Sunday. 14 teams from across the nation are participating in the tournament.

The best players of the tournament will be selected to represent the Indian team at Junior World Kabaddi Cup to be held in Iran from February 26 to March 5. Besides, the winner will be awarded Rs 50,000, the runner-up will get Rs 30,000 and the second runner-up will be given Rs 20,000.

"In 2008, Kabaddi tournaments were hosted in Tamil Nadu in honour of former CM M Karunanidhi. It is under consideration to host an international Kabaddi event in view of the centenary celebration of Kalaignar. The state government has hosted various international competitions, including the Chess Olympiad, last year. Similar efforts will be taken this year," said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

