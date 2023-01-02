Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin announces 4% DA hike for govt employees

The increase, effective January 1, 2023, would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees, Stalin said. 

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, would be increased from 34% to 38% with immediate effect, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. 

Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has decided to bear the financial burden considering the welfare of government employees, the CM said.

Terming the DA hike as a ‘New Year gift’, the CM appealed to employees to cooperate with the government in its efforts to ensure people’s welfare and prosperity.

Tamil Nadu secretariat employees union functionaries K Venkatesan and S Harisankar, who welcomed the announcement, said the decision to not provide DA from last July and pay arrears for the last six months of the delayed DA, has pained employees.  

