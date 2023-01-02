Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Perambalur flag delay in transporting sugarcanes to mill

This has resulted in harvested sugarcane starting to wilt as the produce has been kept in the fields for over a day or two, farmers said.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers relax on stacks of sugarcane as they wait for arrival of trucks to transport canes to Eraiyur sugarcane mill in Perambalur district

Farmers relax on stacks of sugarcane as they wait for arrival of trucks to transport canes to Eraiyur sugarcane mill in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Even as the sugarcane crushing season for the year 2022-2023 entered the second week, farmers here have pointed to an unprecedented delay in the arrival of transport trucks from the Eraiyur sugar mill in Perambalur to sugarcane fields.

This has resulted in harvested sugarcane starting to wilt as the produce has been kept in the fields for over a day or two, farmers said. Sugarcane crushing, which usually starts in the first week of December at the at Eraiyur sugar mill, commenced only on 22 December 2022.

About 3.60 lakh metric tons of sugarcane produced from 12,000 acres of fields in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts have been planned to be crushed in the sugarcane mill. It was proposed to produce 3.52 lakh quintals of sugar for the current year.

It is in this situation that the farmers from several villages, including K Pudur, Namaiyur, Murukkangudi, Ponnagaram and Keelapuliyur, lamented the management of the mill over the delay, urging the district administration to take immediate action. K Kalairaja, a farmer from K Pudur, said, "I cultivated sugarcane on five acres of land.

Due to the unprecedented delay, sugarcane harvested from around 2.5 acres of land was transported to the Thanjavur sugar mill instead of the mill here. The remaining produce is still kept in the fields. It has been two days since the harvest and we are still waiting for the trucks to arrive. When inquired, the mill management failed to provide an answer.

We are forced to wait all day in the fields. As the produce is forming mounds in the fields, labourers refuse to come to the fields. Prolonged exposure to sunlight would ultimately lead to weight loss and wastage." A 30-year-old farmer from Namaiyur, on conditions of anonymity, said, "The delay is due to the slow functioning of the mill.

Around 10 trucks of sugarcane only are being crushed per hour in the mill instead of 15 trucks. Moreover, truck drivers show hesitancy in driving down to the fields citing poor road conditions." Eraiyur Sugar Mill Cane Development Officer P Anandhan told TNIE, "The mill has been functioning as per scheduled and we plan to crush about 2,800 tonnes of sugarcane every day. Issues encountered in the process will be addressed."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur Farmers sugarcane
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp