Missing woman found dead in Kovai farm well

Since the woman was wearing the yoga centre uniform, police suspected that she could be Subhashree (34), wife of S Palanikumar of Tiruppur, and called him to identify her.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A woman was found in a decomposed state in a well near Semmedu on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Sunday. Police said the woman had gone missing after attending a one-week yoga class in Velliangiri on December 18.

Sources said the woman was found dead in a 60-foot-deep well in a land belonging to Govindaraj at Gandhi Colony in Semmedu. Alandurai police along with Thondamuthur fire and rescue services personnel retrieved the body. 

Since the woman was wearing the yoga centre uniform, police suspected that she could be Subhashree (34), wife of S Palanikumar of Tiruppur, and called him to identify her. Palanikumar confirmed that it was his wife. 

When Palanikumar came to pick her up on December 18, he found out she had left in a  taxi. He later found out that she had gotten down at Muttathuvayal. He filed a missing person case with the police and while checking CCTV footage, the police found her running on the road.

