Six-year-old girl drowns in pool at a resort in Auroville

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A six-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a private resort in Auroville in the Villupuram district on Sunday. The girl’s family had come to the resort to celebrate New Year.

K Paranthaman, a software professional from Chennai, had come to Auroville with his family of three and a group of friends on December 30, and stayed at the private resort at Puthurai village, police said.

On Saturday, the family members spent some time in the swimming pool in the resort. While adults used a bigger pool, the child used the kids’ pool, police said. Shortly after that, elders went to the first floor of the resort to have lunch when they noticed the child missing.

After searching their rooms, the family members found the child’s body floating in the adults' pool. They rushed her to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry but doctors declared her brought dead. No autopsy was performed.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha told TNIE, “A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been filed in Auroville police station.”

Class 9 boy, 2 others die as bike rams parked lorry

Chennai: Three youths, including a Class 9 boy, who were riding triples on a bike to a relative’s house in Chengalpattu to celebrate New Year, died after their bike rammed a parked lorry near Chengalpattu on Sunday. They were not wearing helmets, the Thiruporur police said.

