Stalin pays floral tribute to Karuna on New Year day

From the memorial, Stalin went to the leader’s house in Gopalapuram and paid floral tribute to the portrait of Karunanidhi. 

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:25 AM

On the occasion of New Year’s Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s memorial and paid floral tribute to the departed leader.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of New Year’s Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid a visit to his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s memorial and paid floral tribute to the departed leader. Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, PK Sekarbabu and MP Saminathan accompanied him on the occasion.

From the memorial, Stalin went to the leader’s house in Gopalapuram and paid floral tribute to the portrait of Karunanidhi. Earlier, various officials including chief secretary V Irai Anbu and police officers including director general of police C Sylendra Babu and others met Stalin and wished him New Year.

Besides, ministers, elected representatives and party cadres also conveyed their new year wishes to him.
DMDK founder president Vijayakant also met the functionaries and cadre of the party at the party headquarters and extended new year wishes to them.

