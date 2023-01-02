Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 36 IPS officers promoted; 4 cities get new police commissioners

A total of 36 IPS officers have been promoted and posted across the state. Of the 36, nine officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police (Selection Grade).

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 36 IPS officers have been promoted and posted across the state. Of the 36, nine officers were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police (Selection Grade). Excluding these nine officers, a total of 45 senior police officers (18 officers without promotion) were transferred and posted. In this reshuffle, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli got new city police commissioners. 

According to a press release, the nine officers who were promoted to the rank of superintendent of police (Selection Grade) are P Aravindhan, V Vikraman, Saroj Kumar Thakur, D Magesh Kumar, N Devarani, E S Uma, R Thirunavukkarasu, R Jayanthi and G Ramar. 

The new city police commissioners are: Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, DIG of Salem Range has been promoted to IG and posted as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner. K S Narenthiran Nayar, Joint Commissioner (JC), L&O, South Zone of Chennai has been promoted to IG and posted as Madurai City Police Commissioner. M Sathiya Priya, DIG of Kancheepuram Range has been promoted to IG and posted as Trichy City Police Commissioner. S Rajendran, JC, Traffic, South, Chennai has been posted as Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner. Three districts got new SPs. 

46 IAS officers promoted

Chennai: The state government has ordered the promotion of 46 IAS officers to various designations such as senior time scale to principal secretary grade. In this regard, five G.Os have been issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Sunday. According to the G.O, four IAS officers of the 1999 batch, including Dev Raj Dev, were promoted to principal secretary grade. Seven officers of 2007 batch, including MD of TWAD V Dakshinamoorthy were promoted to Super Time Scale, 14 officers, including Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha, Transport Commissioner L Nirmalraj have been promoted to selection grade.

