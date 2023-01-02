‘Women would have got Rs 22k if DMK had kept its word’: Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju on Sunday said if only the DMK government had stuck to its election promises, the women family heads in Tamil Nadu would have received Rs 22,000 by now.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, Raju said the DMK gained votes by promising Rs 1,000 aid for women and LPG subsidy of Rs 100. “But, they have still not been able to stick to their promises. All they could manage was to distribute Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift.

This also happened only because the AIADMK held demonstrations demanding the disbursal of sugarcane and Rs 2,000 as Pongal gifts. However, the DMK’s gift is like giving popcorn to satiate an elephant’s hunger. They are doing this despite the people paying very high taxes now,” he added.

“Though the DMK is governing the state, the AIADMK is still in people’s hearts due to our party’s schemes. The AIADMK would organise a massive public meeting under the guidance of party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he added and refused to answer queries on the Election Commission’s recent notice addressed to the AIADMK coordinator.

