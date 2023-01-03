Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Gayathri Raguramm quits BJP, claims women not safe in Tamil Nadu unit 

Gayathri Raguramm blamed state BJP chief K Annamalai for her decision to quit the party.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:22 PM

Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm

Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm. (Photo | Gayathri Raghuram Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm, who was suspended from the BJP in November last year, announced on Tuesday that she is resigning from the party and claimed that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit as "nobody cares about true karyakartas".

She blamed state BJP chief K Annamalai for her decision to quit the party.

A senior leader, however, rejected her claims and said she is not a loss to the party. The leader said they do not give much importance to her allegations.

On November 23, Gayathri, president of other states and overseas Tamil development unit of the BJP, was suspended by Annamalai for six months over "engaging in activities that brought disrepute" to the party.

"I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai's leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," Gayathri tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president J P Nadda and national general secretary B L Santhosh.

