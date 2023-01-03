Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Four held for robbing man using dating app

Police on Sunday arrested a four-member gang, including two college students for robbing a man of his cash, mobile phone, and jewellery after trapping him using a dating app.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Sunday arrested a four-member gang, including two college students for robbing a man of his cash, mobile phone, and jewellery after trapping him using a dating app. The arrested were identified as R Karthikeyan (27) native of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin, V Mariselvam (23),native of Kayathar in Tirunelveli, R Abiram (19) from Kannanur near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy and R Hari Vishnu (21) from Pannaikadu in Kodaikanal.  

Saravanampatti police received a complaint against the gang from a 33-year-old man who said he was invited by a person namely Rocky through Grindr, a dating app, to a isolated spot on, where he was threatened and robbed by a four-member gang. 

