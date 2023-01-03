Coimbatore: Four held for robbing man using dating app

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Sunday arrested a four-member gang, including two college students for robbing a man of his cash, mobile phone, and jewellery after trapping him using a dating app. The arrested were identified as R Karthikeyan (27) native of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin, V Mariselvam (23),native of Kayathar in Tirunelveli, R Abiram (19) from Kannanur near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy and R Hari Vishnu (21) from Pannaikadu in Kodaikanal.

Saravanampatti police received a complaint against the gang from a 33-year-old man who said he was invited by a person namely Rocky through Grindr, a dating app, to a isolated spot on, where he was threatened and robbed by a four-member gang.

