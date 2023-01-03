Nagapattinam fisherman dies in collision between boats near Kodiyakarai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 55-year-old fisherman on board a motorised boat was killed after a speeding trawler rammed it near Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Monday, sparking tension among the fisherfolk in Nagapattinam.

K Rajendran, the deceased, hailed from Seruthur. The fisherfolk of Seruthur, knowing about the incident, condemned the driver of the trawler from Akkaraipettai for reckless driving. Sources said the deceased, along with boat owner N Ellappan, 46, and their colleague K Murugavel, 40, of Seruthur ventured into sea from Palk Strait on Sunday afternoon to cast their nets from about 12 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Monday.

At 3.30 am, the trawler from Akkaraipettai rammed into their boat, damaging fishing gear and equipment and shattering the boat into pieces. Ellappan, Rajendran and Murugavel, thrown into the waters in the impact, were later rescued by the fishers on board the trawler. Rajendran, however, died.

A case has been registered at the Marine Police Station in Vedaranyam and the body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy. P Murugapandiyan, a fisher representative, condemning the fishers on board the trawler, demanded action and compensation.



