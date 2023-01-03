Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam fisherman dies in collision between boats near Kodiyakarai

K Rajendran, the deceased, hailed from Seruthur. The fisherfolk of Seruthur, knowing about the incident, condemned the driver of the trawler from Akkaraipettai for reckless driving.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Seruthur mourning the death of a fishermen who was killed in a boat collision near Kodiayakarai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 55-year-old fisherman on board a motorised boat was killed after a speeding trawler rammed it near Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Monday, sparking tension among the fisherfolk in Nagapattinam. 

K Rajendran, the deceased, hailed from Seruthur. The fisherfolk of Seruthur, knowing about the incident, condemned the driver of the trawler from Akkaraipettai for reckless driving. Sources said the deceased, along with boat owner N Ellappan, 46, and their colleague K Murugavel, 40, of Seruthur ventured into sea from Palk Strait on Sunday afternoon to cast their nets from about 12 nautical miles off Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Monday. 

At 3.30 am, the trawler from Akkaraipettai rammed into their boat, damaging fishing gear and equipment and shattering the boat into pieces. Ellappan, Rajendran and Murugavel, thrown into the waters in the impact, were later rescued by the fishers on board the trawler. Rajendran, however, died. 

A case has been registered at the Marine Police Station in Vedaranyam and the body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy. P Murugapandiyan, a fisher representative, condemning the fishers on board the trawler, demanded action and compensation. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam fisherman
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp