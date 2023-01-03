No Omicron BF.7 variant in TN, says Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: So far, the state has no case of BF.7 variant of Omicron, which is believed to be the reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries. Launching Nalam 365, an exclusive YouTube Channel of Health and Family Welfare department on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said in the 13 Covid-19 positive samples collected from international travellers, including two from China, the results of six travellers are out and all of them tested positive for the already circulating Omicron virus variants.

“Of the six, two samples were that of a mother-daughter duo from China. They tested positive for BA.2 variant. The sample of a passenger who came from Muscat was tested positive for BA.2. 10.1, and a sample of anotherpassenger from Bangkok tested positive for BA.2.10.1. These are the variants that are on the prowl in the country for the last six months,” he said.

In the last two months, 93 samples were sent to WGS, of which 91 tested positive for Omicron variant and two for delta variants, Subramanian added. On the protest launched by nurses recruited through Medical Recruitment Services Board (MRB), the minister said they will be given job in government schemes and other existing vacancies. He said, in 2019, the health department recruited 2,345 nurses through MRB, and among them, 2,323 joined duty. “Again in 2020 April, the health department called 5,736 who had already applied for duty, of which around 2,366 nurses were absorbed without certificate verification, communal rotation and others during Covid-19,” he said.

The Supreme Court and High Courts had passed various orders saying people, who joined duty without communal rotation. should not continue in job. Though they were recruited violating the rules, Chief Minister MK Stalin had instructed not to sack them immediately as they worked during Covid, he said.

“Now also, it is not the intention of the health department to sack them. There are vacancies in the department and these people can be accommodated there. But, since the courts are against the way they were recruited, it is difficult to give them salary for the last five months,” Subramanian added.

Chief Minister has taken a decision that 2,301 nurses (who are on duty now) who were recruited in 2020 without following norms can be recruited for 2,700 vacant posts available in the directorate of public health alone, and also for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and Delhi model Mohalla clinics that are planned in Tamil Nadu.

“These nurses will get a salary of Rs 18,000 from January. They were earlier getting Rs 14,000,” Subramanian added. “The nurses’ demand of job regularisation is not possible now. They can again come through MRB properly by following all norms,” he added.

What the channel is about

The Youtube channel of the health and family welfare department, which will function 24X7 from directorate of public health campus, aims at spreading awareness on various treatment facilities available in the government hospitals and the schemes and programmes of the department. Medical experts will also give advice on health issues.

