Five wild boars die in MTR, African swine fever suspected

The remaining 24 deaths occurred between 3 January and 25 December 2022. The deceased animals are adults aged between 3 and 8.

Published: 04th January 2023

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Five wild boars died of suspected African Swine Fever (ASF) at Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday, taking the number of boar deaths to 25 in the area since November.
According to MTR sources, one wild boar death was reported in November.

The remaining 24 deaths occurred between 3 January and 25 December 2022. The deceased animals are adults aged between 3 and 8. What is notable is that all the deaths occurred within 500 metres in the tri junction of Masinagudi, Karkudi and Theppakadu forest ranges, which is frequented by tourists from neighbouring states. Also, several tribal hamlets are located in the area.

Officials suspect the wild boar could have contracted the disease through water and other environment used by infected boars in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka which is close to the MTR. Sources said tests conducted in Bandipur last month had confirmed the presence of but fatalities were controlled.

During post mortem examination of the carcass, which was carried out on Tuesday, veterinarians found signs of hemorrhage in internal organs like kidney, heart, and liver.  MTR officials sent samples from the carcass to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Regional Laboratory in Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"The result will be out on Wednesday and the field level staff have been instructed to perambulate the area and report if they spot any dead wild boars. After post mortem the carcasses would be burnt at the earliest as this is the only option available with us," officials told TNIE.

Though African Swine Fever does not spread to other animals, officials cordoned off the Theppakadu elephant camp as part of preventive measures to prevent entry of boars. The camp has been cordoned off using sarees and nets, a technique used by farmers to prevent elephants from raiding their crops.

