DMK wants silambam, karate, kung-fu experts to man its ‘thondar ani’ 

The main responsibility of the unit will be to provide security to party leaders and control crowd at DMK meetings.

By S Kumaresan
CHENNAI: From a party known for its grandiloquence and whose leaders’ oratory skills are still considered the benchmark for public speaking, the ruling DMK seems to have come a long way. Now the party is looking for cadres for its ‘thondar ani’ who must have cut their teeth in landing a jab, taking a punch, and flooring opponents, and, of course, controlling crowd. 

The new state secretary of the cadre wing, P Sekar, has asked DMK district secretaries to identify people who are trained in martial arts such as silambam, taekwondo, karate, and kung-fu for district-level posts in the wing.  The main responsibility of the unit will be to provide security to party leaders and control crowd at DMK meetings.

P Sekar said in a statement on Saturday that as per the instructions of Chief Minister  and party chief 
M K Stalin, the wing is planning to appoint functionaries for district, town, union, town panchayat and other party units. DMK district secretaries, who have the power to refer suitable candidates for the posts, must identify candidates who are qualified in martial arts and meet other criteria.

“The wing was first formed during DMK founder Annadurai’s time as ‘seerani’ or qualified wing to assist people during natural disasters,” Sekar said. 

‘Wing strengthened in 1980s to bolster security’

“Later, it was rechristened ‘thondar ani’ or cadre wing, uniforms were provided to members. The unit was strengthened in 1980s to bolster security for party events when the state under opposition rule refused to provide security to party leaders and events,” Sekar said.

Training was given to select members during 2000s on former CM M Karunanidhi’s instructions. “This is in consonance with the party’s motto of Duty, Dignity and Discipline. Martial arts will inculcate self-discipline among workers. A district secretary said “We will select applicants based on number of applications.”

Cadre wing’s  job profile 
The main responsibility of ‘thondar ani’ will be to provide security to party leaders and events and control crowd at DMK meetings

