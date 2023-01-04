IIT-Madras alumni builds Kolkata’s first 3D printed office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IIT Madras alumni-founded deep tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions has constructed Kolkata’s first 3D printed structure for the nationalised shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, this is the first project in a series, for GRSE. Giridhar Aramane, IAS, Secretary, Government of India, inaugurated the structure on December 31, 2022.

The 3D printed site office project will be utilised by GRSE for monitoring anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts. It was, however, built to demonstrate the technology and thus, not mass produced. With a size of 180 sq ft, which provides a working space for six to eight people, the office site had been designed and executed in 10 days. It was built off-site.

The modules for the structure were printed in two-and-a-half-days days at Tvasta’s factory here. It was transported to the site in the form of modules, which enables swift assembly, finishing, and labour efficiency.

Adithya VS, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tvasta Manufacturing, said, “This project depicts the necessity and capability of an advanced construction technology in the infrastructure development of the country across sectors.”

The tech company, founded in 2016, is currently based out of Chennai and Bengaluru. The startup focuses on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms and highlights a potential alternative that might address housing and infrastructure challenges across the country.

