Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-Madras alumni builds Kolkata’s first 3D printed office

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, this is the first project in a series, for GRSE.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

A startup’s 3D printed modular site office in Kolkata | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IIT Madras alumni-founded deep tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions has constructed Kolkata’s first 3D printed structure for the nationalised shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, this is the first project in a series, for GRSE. Giridhar Aramane, IAS, Secretary, Government of India, inaugurated the structure on December 31, 2022. 

The 3D printed site office project will be utilised by GRSE for monitoring anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts. It was, however, built to demonstrate the technology and thus, not mass produced. With a size of 180 sq ft, which provides a working space for six to eight people, the office site had been designed and executed in 10 days. It was built off-site.

The modules for the structure were printed in two-and-a-half-days days at Tvasta’s factory here. It was transported to the site in the form of modules, which enables swift assembly, finishing, and labour efficiency.

Adithya VS, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tvasta Manufacturing, said, “This project depicts the necessity and capability of an advanced construction technology in the infrastructure development of the country across sectors.” 

The tech company, founded in 2016, is currently based out of Chennai and Bengaluru. The startup  focuses on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms and highlights a potential alternative that might address housing and infrastructure challenges across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp