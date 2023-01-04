Illegal appointment: Aavin sacks 236 employees

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: A year after an internal probe flagged several irregularities, the Aavin administration on Monday terminated 236 employees who were appointed directly in eight district milk producers’ unions and Aavin headquarters in 2020 and 2021 during the AIADMK regime.

The state’s principal milk federation has also recommended departmental action against 26 officials for allegedly colluding with the dismissed employees in securing the jobs. The action comes nearly nine months after milk commissioner referred the matter to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for further inquiry.

Besides dissolving the administrative committees of Virudhunagar, Theni, and Tiruppur district cooperative milk producers unions, the Aavin has also recommended criminal action against the executive officer of the Tiruppur district union who has not submitted his academic credentials, shows an order copy issued by Aavin on January 2.

Aavin has also ordered six employees of Virudhunagar, Tiruchy and Namakkal district unions, who are not qualified for the jobs, to pay a penalty of Rs 2.47 lakh. During the AIADMK regime, between August 2020 and March 2021, 236 people were recruited directly and posted as manager (accounts, agriculture, engineering, fodder, dairying & quality control) and deputy manager (system, dairying & civil), technician (refrigeration & boiler), executive, junior engineer, factory assistants, drivers and others in eight district unions in Tiruppur, Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur, Madurai, Thanjavur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy, and Theni and at the Aavin headquarters in Chennai.

‘Unqualified candidates got employment’

Aft er their appointment Aavin administration received multiple complaints saying that many unqualified people were recruited and given jobs in violation of rules. It was also alleged that the candidates had paid bribes ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 30 lakh. In July 2021, an internal probe headed by then managing director of Aavin K S Kandasamy found several irregularities and violations of recruitment norms prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act 1985.

The internal committee also found that 48 posts of manager and deputy managers were filled through direct recruitment by district unions without legal competence. While top officials remain tight-lipped, Aavin sources said action has been taken after completion of scrutiny of records. “Orders will be issued soon for handling posts held by terminated staff,” an official said.

26 officials to face departmental action

Aavin has also recommended departmental action against 26 officials for allegedly colluding with the dismissed employees in securing the jobs illegally. The action comes after a DVAC inquiry

